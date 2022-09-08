Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Neo vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Моторола Мото Эдж 30 Нео
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 5W
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1011 against 880 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (763K versus 409K)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (32:23 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Neo
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 96.9%
PWM 730 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Neo +15%
1011 nits
Pixel 6a
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Neo +5%
87.5%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 650 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
689
Pixel 6a +53%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
1997
Pixel 6a +44%
2876
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Neo
409873
Pixel 6a +86%
763181
CPU 120669 205089
GPU 101658 300481
Memory 72120 112230
UX 112794 143131
Total score 409873 763181
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Graphics score - 6051
PCMark 3.0 score - 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 15 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 68 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:11 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 92 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr
Pixel 6a +13%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Neo +1%
88.1 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Neo.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

