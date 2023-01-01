Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Neo vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Моторола Мото Эдж 30 Нео
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 410K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (1096 against 1010 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 22% higher pixel density (512 vs 419 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Neo
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type POLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 97%
PWM 730 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Neo
1010 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +9%
1096 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%
Pixel 7 Pro +1%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
686
Pixel 7 Pro +55%
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
2006
Pixel 7 Pro +60%
3211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Neo
410735
Pixel 7 Pro +99%
819277
CPU 120669 224187
GPU 101658 315310
Memory 72120 117737
UX 112794 159098
Total score 410735 819277
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30 Neo
1206
Pixel 7 Pro +431%
6406
Stability 99% 71%
Graphics test 7 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 1206 6406
PCMark 3.0 score 9962 11460
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 15 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 68 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:11 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr 04:47 hr
Standby 92 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Neo +5%
28:41 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 126°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A52s 5G or Edge 30 Neo
2. Pixel 6a or Edge 30 Neo
3. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Edge 30 Neo
4. Nord 2T or Edge 30 Neo
5. iPhone 13 or Pixel 7 Pro
6. Galaxy A53 5G or Pixel 7 Pro
7. 10 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 or Pixel 7 Pro
9. Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Pixel 7 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish