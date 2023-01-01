Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Motorola Edge 30 Neo Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo Has 2 SIM card slots

Weighs 57 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 410K) Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (1096 against 1010 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 22% higher pixel density (512 vs 419 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type POLED AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 419 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 97% PWM 730 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 30 Neo 1010 nits Pixel 7 Pro +9% 1096 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Neo 87.5% Pixel 7 Pro +1% 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM - Stock Android OS size 15 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 68 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:11 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 14:15 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 05:04 hr 04:47 hr Standby 92 hr 76 hr General battery life Edge 30 Neo +5% 28:41 hr Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 126° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.4 - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge 30 Neo n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Edge 30 Neo n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Edge 30 Neo n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Edge 30 Neo 88.1 dB Pixel 7 Pro 88.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.