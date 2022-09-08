Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 20

VS
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1011 against 653 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 409K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Neo
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 153.1%
PWM 730 Hz 252 Hz
Response time 1 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Neo +55%
1011 nits
Edge 20
653 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%
Edge 20 +2%
89%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 650 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
689
Edge 20 +11%
762
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
1997
Edge 20 +28%
2551
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Neo
409873
Edge 20 +31%
537665
CPU 120669 160048
GPU 101658 161514
Memory 72120 84798
UX 112794 130096
Total score 409873 537665
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30 Neo
n/a
Edge 20
2472
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2472
PCMark 3.0 score - 13425
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size 15 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 68 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:11 hr 08:28 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 14:35 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr 03:46 hr
Standby 92 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Neo +4%
28:41 hr
Edge 20
27:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Neo +4%
88.1 dB
Edge 20
84.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 July 2021
Release date October 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

