Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1011 against 653 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 5W
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 409K)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|153.1%
|PWM
|730 Hz
|252 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
689
Edge 20 +11%
762
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1997
Edge 20 +28%
2551
|CPU
|120669
|160048
|GPU
|101658
|161514
|Memory
|72120
|84798
|UX
|112794
|130096
|Total score
|409873
|537665
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2472
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13425
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|OS size
|15 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:01 hr
|Web browsing
|09:11 hr
|08:28 hr
|Watching video
|14:15 hr
|14:35 hr
|Gaming
|05:04 hr
|03:46 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|89 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.3
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|July 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|August 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20.
