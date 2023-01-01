Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro VS Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Apple iPhone 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.1% 99.6% PWM 720 Hz 277 Hz Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 30 Ultra +31% 1042 nits iPhone 12 Pro 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Ultra +5% 90.3% iPhone 12 Pro 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 19 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4610 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 125 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:04 hr 09:54 hr Watching video 15:48 hr 12:40 hr Gaming 05:25 hr 05:31 hr Standby 105 hr 104 hr General battery life Edge 30 Ultra +11% 32:57 hr iPhone 12 Pro 29:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.61 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge 30 Ultra n/a iPhone 12 Pro 135 Video quality Edge 30 Ultra n/a iPhone 12 Pro 112 Generic camera score Edge 30 Ultra n/a iPhone 12 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge 30 Ultra 90.3 dB iPhone 12 Pro +2% 92.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2022 October 2020 Release date September 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.