Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 923 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 730K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (1044 against 860 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (35:25 vs 32:57 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1600 and 1268 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Ultra
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 99.4%
PWM 720 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Ultra +21%
1044 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max
860 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Ultra +43%
1040684
iPhone 12 Pro Max
730286
CPU - 199661
GPU - 262671
Memory - 132086
UX - 136404
Total score 1040684 730286
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 75%
Graphics test 34 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 5741 7881
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
OS size 19 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 125 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 15:48 hr 14:25 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 07:11 hr
Standby 105 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +7%
35:25 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (138th and 86th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.61 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Ultra +11%
90.3 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2020
Release date September 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
2. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
3. Motorola Edge 30 vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
4. Apple iPhone 13 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 13 mini vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish