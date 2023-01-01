Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.1% 99.8% PWM 720 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 30 Ultra 1042 nits iPhone 14 Pro +70% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Ultra +4% 90.3% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 19 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4610 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 125 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:04 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 15:48 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:25 hr 06:03 hr Standby 105 hr 120 hr General battery life Edge 30 Ultra 32:57 hr iPhone 14 Pro +10% 36:11 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.61 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge 30 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Edge 30 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Edge 30 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge 30 Ultra +1% 90.3 dB iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2022 September 2022 Release date September 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.