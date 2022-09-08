Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1056 against 830 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 40.5 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
- Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4610 mAh
- Shows 11% longer battery life (36:34 vs 32:57 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.4:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1250 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|100%
|PWM
|720 Hz
|672 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1281
ROG Phone 6 +4%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +8%
4294
3989
|CPU
|-
|265173
|GPU
|-
|476559
|Memory
|-
|188898
|UX
|-
|185898
|Total score
|1048457
|1125441
|Stability
|72%
|90%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|5733
|10364
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (20th and 8th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|OS size
|19 GB
|25 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4610 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:33 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|11:04 hr
|13:50 hr
|Watching video
|15:48 hr
|15:54 hr
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|105 hr
|110 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (140th and 64th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27.5 mm
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.
