Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Ultra vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6

Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 6
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1056 against 830 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 40.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4610 mAh
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (36:34 vs 32:57 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Ultra
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 100%
PWM 720 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Ultra +27%
1056 nits
ROG Phone 6
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Ultra +10%
90.3%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra
1281
ROG Phone 6 +4%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +8%
4294
ROG Phone 6
3989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Ultra
1048457
ROG Phone 6 +7%
1125441
CPU - 265173
GPU - 476559
Memory - 188898
UX - 185898
Total score 1048457 1125441
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30 Ultra
5733
ROG Phone 6 +81%
10364
Stability 72% 90%
Graphics test 34 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 5733 10364
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (20th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size 19 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 125 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 15:48 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 105 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr
ROG Phone 6 +11%
36:34 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (140th and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27.5 mm
Pixel size 0.61 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Ultra
90.3 dB
ROG Phone 6 +3%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 July 2022
Release date September 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Ultra or Edge 30 Ultra
2. 10 Pro or Edge 30 Ultra
3. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Edge 30 Ultra
4. Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Edge 30 Ultra
5. Galaxy S22 Ultra or ROG Phone 6
6. nubia Red Magic 7 or ROG Phone 6
7. ROG Phone 6 Pro or ROG Phone 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish