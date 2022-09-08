Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.