Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6a

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 787K)
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1056 against 881 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Ultra
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 96.9%
PWM 720 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Ultra +20%
1056 nits
Pixel 6a
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Ultra +9%
90.3%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +21%
1281
Pixel 6a
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +49%
4294
Pixel 6a
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Ultra +33%
1048457
Pixel 6a
787869
CPU - 229804
GPU - 299774
Memory - 114943
UX - 142121
Total score 1048457 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30 Ultra
5733
Pixel 6a +6%
6058
Stability 72% 55%
Graphics test 34 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 5733 6058
PCMark 3.0 score - 9691
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (20th and 91st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 19 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 125 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 15:48 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 105 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Ultra +2%
32:57 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (140th and 150th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.61 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
90.3 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
