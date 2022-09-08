Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Ultra vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (32:57 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 803K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1281 and 1066 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Ultra
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 97%
PWM 720 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Ultra
1056 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Ultra +2%
90.3%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +20%
1281
Pixel 7 Pro
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +34%
4294
Pixel 7 Pro
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Ultra +30%
1048457
Pixel 7 Pro
803944
CPU - 216931
GPU - 296692
Memory - 134893
UX - 152600
Total score 1048457 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30 Ultra
5733
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
6409
Stability 72% 68%
Graphics test 34 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5733 6409
PCMark 3.0 score - 11408
AnTuTu Android Ranking (20th and 87th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 19 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 125 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 15:48 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 105 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Ultra +20%
32:57 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 126°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.61 microns -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Ultra +2%
90.3 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2022
Release date September 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

