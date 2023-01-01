Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Honor Magic 5 Ultimate VS Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Weighs 18.5 grams less Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4610 mAh

Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4610 mAh The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI) The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1419 and 1268 points

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1419 and 1268 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.1% - PWM 720 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 30 Ultra 1042 nits Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Ultra 90.3% Magic 5 Ultimate +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM - MagicOS 7.1 OS size 19 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4610 mAh 5450 mAh Charge power 125 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:33 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:04 hr - Watching video 15:48 hr - Gaming 05:25 hr - Standby 105 hr - General battery life Edge 30 Ultra 32:57 hr Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 114° 122° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 0.61 microns - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Edge 30 Ultra 90.3 dB Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2022 March 2023 Release date September 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate: - The back panel is made of eco-leather.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate is definitely a better buy.