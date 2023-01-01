Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Weighs 18.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
- Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4610 mAh
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1419 and 1268 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.54:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1250 nits
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|91%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|-
|PWM
|720 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|217 g (7.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
Magic 5 Ultimate +12%
1419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4228
Magic 5 Ultimate +8%
4582
|CPU
|250683
|-
|GPU
|483779
|-
|Memory
|186120
|-
|UX
|180959
|-
|Total score
|1091043
|1182947
|Max surface temperature
|36.2 °C
|-
|Stability
|75%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5734
|-
|Web score
|13720
|-
|Video editing
|8148
|-
|Photo editing
|30885
|-
|Data manipulation
|12766
|-
|Writing score
|18485
|-
AnTuTu Android Rating (30th and 18th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|MagicOS 7.1
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4610 mAh
|5450 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:33 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:04 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:48 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:25 hr
|-
|Standby
|105 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4576 x 3296
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|September 2022
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate:
- The back panel is made of eco-leather.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate is definitely a better buy.
