Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Weighs 18.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4610 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1419 and 1268 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Ultra
vs
Magic 5 Ultimate

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
PWM 720 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Design and build

Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Ultra
1091043
Magic 5 Ultimate +8%
1182947
CPU 250683 -
GPU 483779 -
Memory 186120 -
UX 180959 -
Total score 1091043 1182947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.2 °C -
Stability 75% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5734 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 13720 -
Video editing 8148 -
Photo editing 30885 -
Data manipulation 12766 -
Writing score 18485 -
AnTuTu Android Rating (30th and 18th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - MagicOS 7.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh 5450 mAh
Charge power 125 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:33 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr -
Watching video 15:48 hr -
Gaming 05:25 hr -
Standby 105 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 114° 122°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.61 microns -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 March 2023
Release date September 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate:
    - The back panel is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

