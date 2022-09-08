Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.