Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Edge 30 Neo
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 410K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 15% longer battery life (32:57 vs 28:41 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 4020 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Weighs 43.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1250 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|95.5%
|PWM
|720 Hz
|730 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +87%
1281
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +113%
4276
2006
|CPU
|250683
|120669
|GPU
|483779
|101658
|Memory
|186120
|72120
|UX
|180959
|112794
|Total score
|1107688
|410735
|Stability
|76%
|99%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|5758
|1206
|PCMark 3.0 score
|15213
|9962
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|OS size
|19 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4610 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:33 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|11:04 hr
|09:11 hr
|Watching video
|15:48 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|05:25 hr
|05:04 hr
|Standby
|105 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
