Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Edge 30 Neo VS Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Motorola Edge 30 Neo Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 410K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 410K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Shows 15% longer battery life (32:57 vs 28:41 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (32:57 vs 28:41 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 4020 mAh

Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 4020 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo Weighs 43.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED POLED Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 419 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.1% 95.5% PWM 720 Hz 730 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 30 Ultra +4% 1054 nits Edge 30 Neo 1010 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Ultra +3% 90.3% Edge 30 Neo 87.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 OS size 19 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4610 mAh 4020 mAh Charge power 125 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:04 hr 09:11 hr Watching video 15:48 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 05:25 hr 05:04 hr Standby 105 hr 92 hr General battery life Edge 30 Ultra +15% 32:57 hr Edge 30 Neo 28:41 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Edge 30 Ultra +2% 90.3 dB Edge 30 Neo 88.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2022 September 2022 Release date September 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.