Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs Edge 30 Neo

VS
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 410K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (32:57 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Weighs 43.5 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Ultra
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 95.5%
PWM 720 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Ultra +4%
1054 nits
Edge 30 Neo
1010 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
90.3%
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 619
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +87%
1281
Edge 30 Neo
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +113%
4276
Edge 30 Neo
2006
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Ultra +170%
1107688
Edge 30 Neo
410735
CPU 250683 120669
GPU 483779 101658
Memory 186120 72120
UX 180959 112794
Total score 1107688 410735
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30 Ultra +377%
5758
Edge 30 Neo
1206
Stability 76% 99%
Graphics test 34 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 5758 1206
PCMark 3.0 score 15213 9962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size 19 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 125 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (95% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 15:48 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:25 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 105 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Ultra +15%
32:57 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Ultra +2%
90.3 dB
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2022 September 2022
Release date September 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

