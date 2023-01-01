Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Edge 30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on April 27, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1205 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 591K)
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)
  • 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1602 and 825 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 30 and Apple iPhone 12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 99.4%
PWM 250 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 13 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30
628 nits
iPhone 12 +2%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.38 mm (6.27 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.23 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.79 mm (0.27 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 164 g (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30
86.2%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~845 GFLOPS ~998 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30
825
iPhone 12 +94%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30
2853
iPhone 12 +42%
4037
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30
591286
iPhone 12 +22%
721329
CPU 164036 190881
GPU 178244 276954
Memory 106965 124912
UX 143794 129781
Total score 591286 721329
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30
n/a
iPhone 12
7609
Max surface temperature 50.6 °C 41.2 °C
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7609
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 20 GB 7 GB

Battery

Capacity 4020 mAh 2815 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:23 hr
Watching video - 12:11 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 119 hr
General battery life
Edge 30
n/a
iPhone 12
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Edge 30
n/a
iPhone 12
132
Video quality
Edge 30
n/a
iPhone 12
112
Generic camera score
Edge 30
n/a
iPhone 12
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 30 +4%
84.6 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2020
Release date May 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30. But if the performance, gaming, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

User opinions

