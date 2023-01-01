Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 vs Apple iPhone XS

70 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30
VS
58 out of 100
Apple iPhone XS
Motorola Edge 30
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Edge 30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on April 27, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1362 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (591K versus 530K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Handles Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI)
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1105 and 825 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 30 and Apple iPhone XS crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 13 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30
628 nits
iPhone XS +1%
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.38 mm (6.27 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.23 mm (2.92 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 6.79 mm (0.27 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 +4%
86.2%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~845 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30
825
iPhone XS +34%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 +1%
2853
iPhone XS
2819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 +11%
591286
iPhone XS
530737
CPU 164036 144499
GPU 178244 178813
Memory 106965 101788
UX 143794 106896
Total score 591286 530737
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30
n/a
iPhone XS
5719
Max surface temperature 50.6 °C 44.8 °C
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5719
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 20 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 4020 mAh 2658 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:30 hr
Watching video - 09:19 hr
Gaming - 04:45 hr
Standby - 80 hr
General battery life
Edge 30
n/a
iPhone XS
22:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 30
84.6 dB
iPhone XS +3%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2018
Release date May 2022 September 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Edge 30 or Moto G82 5G
2. Edge 30 or Edge 30 Neo
3. Edge 30 or Edge 20 Pro
4. iPhone XS or Pixel 6a
5. iPhone XS or iPhone 12 mini
6. iPhone XS or iPhone 13 mini
7. iPhone XS or iPhone SE (2022)
8. iPhone XS or iPhone 13
9. iPhone XS or iPhone 14
10. iPhone XS or iPhone 12
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский