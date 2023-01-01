Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Edge 30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on April 27, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 983 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4020 mAh
  • 26% higher pixel density (512 vs 405 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (859 against 628 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 23W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (772K versus 591K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 30 and Google Pixel 6 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 98.5%
PWM 250 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 13 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30
628 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +37%
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.38 mm (6.27 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.23 mm (2.92 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 6.79 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30
86.2%
Pixel 6 Pro +3%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Google Tensor
Max clock 2500 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 550 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~845 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30
825
Pixel 6 Pro +25%
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 +2%
2853
Pixel 6 Pro
2805
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30
591286
Pixel 6 Pro +31%
772039
CPU 164036 199110
GPU 178244 299002
Memory 106965 119211
UX 143794 161867
Total score 591286 772039
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
6219
Max surface temperature 50.6 °C 40.4 °C
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6219
PCMark 3.0
Edge 30
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
11405
Web score - 8583
Video editing - 6868
Photo editing - 17844
Data manipulation - 11132
Writing score - 16302
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4020 mAh 5003 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:47 hr
Watching video - 12:29 hr
Gaming - 04:43 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Edge 30
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 30
84.6 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2021
Release date May 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

