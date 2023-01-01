Motorola Edge 30 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Edge 30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on April 27, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 55 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Comes with 983 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4020 mAh
- 26% higher pixel density (512 vs 405 PPI)
- Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (859 against 628 nits)
- Handles wireless charging up to 23W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (772K versus 591K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
51
66
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
60
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75*
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96%
|98.5%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|13 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|210 g (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~845 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
825
Pixel 6 Pro +25%
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 +2%
2853
2805
|CPU
|164036
|199110
|GPU
|178244
|299002
|Memory
|106965
|119211
|UX
|143794
|161867
|Total score
|591286
|772039
|Max surface temperature
|50.6 °C
|40.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6219
|Web score
|-
|8583
|Video editing
|-
|6868
|Photo editing
|-
|17844
|Data manipulation
|-
|11132
|Writing score
|-
|16302
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:04 hr
|1:59 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:29 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|May 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.
