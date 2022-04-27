Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Edge 30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on April 27, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 57 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 543K)
  • Delivers 75% higher peak brightness (1100 against 629 nits)
  • 26% higher pixel density (512 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 97%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 13 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30
629 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +75%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.38 mm (6.27 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.23 mm (2.92 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 6.79 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30
86.2%
Pixel 7 Pro +3%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 500 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30
829
Pixel 7 Pro +29%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30
2868
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30
543997
Pixel 7 Pro +48%
803944
CPU 132596 216931
GPU 175192 296692
Memory 100478 134893
UX 133352 152600
Total score 543997 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
6409
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6409
PCMark 3.0 score - 11408
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:19 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:59 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
Edge 30
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30
84.6 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2022
Release date May 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

