Motorola Edge 30 vs Google Pixel 7a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Edge 30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on April 27, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 38.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Comes with 365 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 4020 mAh
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 591K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|13 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~845 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|164036
|-
|GPU
|178244
|-
|Memory
|106965
|-
|UX
|143794
|-
|Total score
|591286
|768394
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|4385 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:04 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2022
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.
