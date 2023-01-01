Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 vs Google Pixel 7a

70 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30
VS
71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Motorola Edge 30
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Edge 30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on April 27, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 38.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 365 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 4020 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 591K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 30 and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Edge 30
60
Pixel 7a
63*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Edge 30
75*
Pixel 7a
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Edge 30
70*
Pixel 7a
71*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 13 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30
628 nits
Pixel 7a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.38 mm (6.27 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.23 mm (2.92 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 6.79 mm (0.27 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 +5%
86.2%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~845 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30
825
Pixel 7a
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30
2853
Pixel 7a
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30
591286
Pixel 7a +30%
768394
CPU 164036 -
GPU 178244 -
Memory 106965 -
UX 143794 -
Total score 591286 768394
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4020 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 30
84.6 dB
Pixel 7a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2022 May 2023
Release date May 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
