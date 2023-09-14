Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Google Pixel 7a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 7030) that was released on September 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 18W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4385 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
- Weighs 21.5 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
78
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
45*
63
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
55*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
84
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.1%
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.4%
|PWM
|-
|218 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.63 mm (6.28 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7030
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MP3
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU shading units
|-
|672
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1142.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1766
Pixel 7a +82%
3220
|CPU
|-
|186320
|GPU
|-
|295964
|Memory
|-
|115569
|UX
|-
|139389
|Total score
|-
|741673
|Max surface temperature
|-
|50.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|65%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6343
|Web score
|-
|7662
|Video editing
|-
|6390
|Photo editing
|-
|19572
|Data manipulation
|-
|10210
|Writing score
|-
|15268
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4385 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (20% in 36 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:05 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:28 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:16 hr
|Standby
|-
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.4
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.
