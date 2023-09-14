Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 Neo vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 7030) that was released on September 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 18W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4385 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 21.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40 Neo
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 218 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Pixel 7a
1070 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.63 mm (6.28 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 Neo +10%
90.1%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP3 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU shading units - 672
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1142.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Neo
1766
Pixel 7a +82%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Pixel 7a
741673
CPU - 186320
GPU - 295964
Memory - 115569
UX - 139389
Total score - 741673
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 50.8 °C
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6343
PCMark 3.0
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Pixel 7a
10768
Web score - 7662
Video editing - 6390
Photo editing - 19572
Data manipulation - 10210
Writing score - 15268
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time - 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:05 hr
Watching video - 15:28 hr
Gaming - 05:16 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Pixel 7a
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Pixel 7a
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 May 2023
Release date September 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

