Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Motorola Edge 40 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB

Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1265K versus 941K)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1265K versus 941K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Weighs 41 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (1756 against 1049 nits)

Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (1756 against 1049 nits) Shows 18% longer battery life (45:56 vs 38:53 hours)

Shows 18% longer battery life (45:56 vs 38:53 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI) 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1878 and 1475 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 40 Pro 1049 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +67% 1756 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Edge 40 Pro +2% 90.5% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM My UX -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 125 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:15 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 20:50 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 04:42 hr 07:13 hr Standby 124 hr 156 hr General battery life Edge 40 Pro 38:53 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +18% 45:56 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (38th and 4th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.61 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge 40 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality Edge 40 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score Edge 40 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge 40 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 September 2022 Release date April 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.