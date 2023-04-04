Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 7 VS Motorola Edge 40 Pro Asus ROG Phone 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 7, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Weighs 40 grams less

Weighs 40 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh Shows 11% longer battery life (43:17 vs 38:53 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (43:17 vs 38:53 hours) Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB

Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Asus ROG Phone 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes - Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 40 Pro 1060 nits ROG Phone 7 n/a

Design and build Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge 40 Pro +10% 90.5% ROG Phone 7 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM My UX -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 125 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:15 hr 14:28 hr Watching video 20:50 hr 23:24 hr Gaming 04:42 hr 05:54 hr Standby 124 hr 126 hr General battery life Edge 40 Pro 38:53 hr ROG Phone 7 +11% 43:17 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (40th and 11th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4576 x 3296 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size 0.61 microns - Sensor type CMOS PureCel Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 April 2023 Release date April 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7.