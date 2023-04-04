Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro

88 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
VS
82 out of 100
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1522K versus 1093K)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (125W versus 27W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2015 and 1500 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 394 PPI)
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4950 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Google Pixel 8 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40 Pro
vs
Pixel 8 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 147.3% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40 Pro
1053 nits
Pixel 8 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 213 g (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Google Pixel 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G3
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +34%
2015
Pixel 8 Pro
1500
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +36%
5356
Pixel 8 Pro
3935
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Edge 40 Pro +39%
1522771
Pixel 8 Pro
1093479
CPU 371083 295546
GPU 601090 383022
Memory 301223 184747
UX 241383 225100
Total score 1522771 1093479
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 49.5 °C -
Stability 65% -
Graphics test 76 FPS -
Graphics score 12772 -
AnTuTu Rating (18th and 92nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 14
ROM My UX Stock Android
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 4950 mAh
Max charge power 125 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:23 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:42 hr -
Watching video 18:43 hr -
Gaming 04:59 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Edge 40 Pro
37:30 hr
Pixel 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Motorola Edge 40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4576 x 3296 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size 0.61 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40 Pro
85.9 dB
Pixel 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 October 2023
Release date April 2023 October 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 125 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
