Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1522K versus 1093K)
- Supports higher wattage charging (125W versus 27W)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2015 and 1500 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 394 PPI)
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4950 vs 4600 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
98
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
87
81
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
77
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
87*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|-
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|147.3%
|-
|PWM
|235 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|213 g (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Google Tensor G3
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|-
|GPU shading units
|2560
|-
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +34%
2015
1500
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +36%
5356
3935
|CPU
|371083
|295546
|GPU
|601090
|383022
|Memory
|301223
|184747
|UX
|241383
|225100
|Total score
|1522771
|1093479
|Max surface temperature
|49.5 °C
|-
|Stability
|65%
|-
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12772
|-
AnTuTu Rating (18th and 92nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 14
|ROM
|My UX
|Stock Android
|OS size
|26 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4950 mAh
|Max charge power
|125 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|12:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|18:43 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:59 hr
|-
|Standby
|117 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Motorola Edge 40 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4576 x 3296
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
135
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|October 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|October 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 125 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
