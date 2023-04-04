Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
- Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4600 mAh
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
- 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.54:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|91%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|217 g (7.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +4%
1475
1419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +6%
4861
4582
AnTuTu Rating (11th and 18th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|MagicOS 7.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5450 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|12:15 hr
|-
|Watching video
|20:50 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:42 hr
|-
|Standby
|124 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4576 x 3296
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate:
- The back panel is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.
