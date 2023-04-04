Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 Pro vs Magic 5 Ultimate – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Ultimate

Моторола Эдж 40 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 5 Ультимейт
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Honor Magic 5 Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4600 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40 Pro
vs
Magic 5 Ultimate

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40 Pro +7%
1265241
Magic 5 Ultimate
1182947
AnTuTu Rating (11th and 18th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5450 mAh
Charge power 125 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:23 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:15 hr -
Watching video 20:50 hr -
Gaming 04:42 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 114° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.61 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 March 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate:
    - The back panel is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

