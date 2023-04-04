Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Ultimate VS Motorola Edge 40 Pro Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 4600 mAh The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB

Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 40 Pro 1049 nits Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Design and build Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge 40 Pro 90.5% Magic 5 Ultimate +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM My UX MagicOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5450 mAh Charge power 125 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes Full charging time 0:23 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:15 hr - Watching video 20:50 hr - Gaming 04:42 hr - Standby 124 hr - General battery life Edge 40 Pro 38:53 hr Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 114° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 0.61 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 March 2023 Release date April 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate: - The back panel is made of eco-leather.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.