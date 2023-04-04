Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 Pro vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (38:53 vs 32:57 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1265K versus 1091K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1475 and 1268 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 720 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40 Pro +1%
1049 nits
Edge 30 Ultra
1042 nits
Design and build

Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +16%
1475
Edge 30 Ultra
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +15%
4861
Edge 30 Ultra
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40 Pro +16%
1265241
Edge 30 Ultra
1091043
CPU - 250683
GPU - 483779
Memory - 186120
UX - 180959
Total score 1265241 1091043
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.2 °C
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5734
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 13720
Video editing - 8148
Photo editing - 30885
Data manipulation - 12766
Writing score - 18485
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (11th and 30th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM My UX -
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 125 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:15 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 20:50 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 04:42 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 124 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Edge 40 Pro +18%
38:53 hr
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2022
Release date April 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and design.

