Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Edge 30 Ultra VS Motorola Edge 40 Pro Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro Shows 18% longer battery life (38:53 vs 32:57 hours)

Shows 18% longer battery life (38:53 vs 32:57 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1265K versus 1091K)

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1265K versus 1091K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1475 and 1268 points

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1475 and 1268 points Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Reverse charging feature

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1250 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.1% PWM - 720 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 40 Pro +1% 1049 nits Edge 30 Ultra 1042 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge 40 Pro 90.5% Edge 30 Ultra 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM My UX - OS size - 19 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4610 mAh Charge power 125 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes (95% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:15 hr 11:04 hr Watching video 20:50 hr 15:48 hr Gaming 04:42 hr 05:25 hr Standby 124 hr 105 hr General battery life Edge 40 Pro +18% 38:53 hr Edge 30 Ultra 32:57 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16384 x 12288 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4576 x 3296 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge 40 Pro n/a Edge 30 Ultra 90.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 September 2022 Release date April 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and design.