Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Edge 30 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Shows 18% longer battery life (38:53 vs 32:57 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1265K versus 1091K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1475 and 1268 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1250 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|PWM
|-
|720 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +16%
1475
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +15%
4861
4228
|CPU
|-
|250683
|GPU
|-
|483779
|Memory
|-
|186120
|UX
|-
|180959
|Total score
|1265241
|1091043
|Max surface temperature
|-
|36.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|75%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5734
|Web score
|-
|13720
|Video editing
|-
|8148
|Photo editing
|-
|30885
|Data manipulation
|-
|12766
|Writing score
|-
|18485
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (11th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|My UX
|-
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|12:15 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|20:50 hr
|15:48 hr
|Gaming
|04:42 hr
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4576 x 3296
|4576 x 3296
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|April 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and design.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1