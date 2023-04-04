Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Edge 40
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (125W versus 68W)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
- Weighs 32 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
74
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
58
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
77*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
82*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
81
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|147.3%
|-
|PWM
|235 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +79%
1482
828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +95%
4898
2515
|Max surface temperature
|49.5 °C
|-
|Stability
|66%
|-
|Graphics test
|77 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12891
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|My UX
|OS size
|26 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|hr
|Web browsing
|12:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|18:43 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:03 hr
|-
|Standby
|117 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Motorola Edge 40 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4576 x 3296
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
135
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
