Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge 40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (125W versus 68W)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Edge 40 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40 Pro
vs
Edge 40

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 147.3% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40 Pro
1057 nits
Edge 40
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) 158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 Pro
90.5%
Edge 40
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Motorola Edge 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +79%
1482
Edge 40
828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 Pro +95%
4898
Edge 40
2515
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40 Pro
1279124
Edge 40
n/a
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 40 Pro
12891
Edge 40
n/a
Max surface temperature 49.5 °C -
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 77 FPS -
Graphics score 12891 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 125 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:23 hr hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:42 hr -
Watching video 18:43 hr -
Gaming 05:03 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Edge 40 Pro
37:31 hr
Edge 40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Motorola Edge 40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4576 x 3296 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40 Pro
85.9 dB
Edge 40
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 May 2023
Release date April 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

