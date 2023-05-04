Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 40 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 23W)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1863 and 828 points

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
1797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.43 mm (6.24 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 +4%
90.8%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2600 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A16 GPU

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40
828
iPhone 14 Pro +125%
1863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40
2515
iPhone 14 Pro +114%
5373
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
952160
CPU - 248495
GPU - 393310
Memory - 162433
UX - 143811
Total score - 952160
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM My UX -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 68 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Edge 40
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2022
Release date May 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

