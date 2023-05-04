Motorola Edge 40 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3200 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 23W)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1863 and 828 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
58
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
77*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple A16 GPU
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
828
iPhone 14 Pro +125%
1863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2515
iPhone 14 Pro +114%
5373
|CPU
|-
|248495
|GPU
|-
|393310
|Memory
|-
|162433
|UX
|-
|143811
|Total score
|-
|952160
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|My UX
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|May 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1