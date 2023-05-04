Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 vs Zenfone 10 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 40 vs Asus Zenfone 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1044 against 808 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 30W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 694K)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (35:21 vs 32:47 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 11% higher pixel density (445 vs 402 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 and Asus Zenfone 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type POLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.92 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40 +29%
1044 nits
Zenfone 10
808 nits

Design and build

Height 158.43 mm (6.24 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 +7%
90.8%
Zenfone 10
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 and Asus Zenfone 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 740
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40
803
Zenfone 10 +86%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40
3329
Zenfone 10 +55%
5149
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40
694025
Zenfone 10 +87%
1298997
CPU - 272112
GPU - 585095
Memory - 262797
UX - 174153
Total score 694025 1298997
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 40
4464
Zenfone 10
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Graphics score 4464 -
Web score 14036 -
Video editing 7874 -
Photo editing 46273 -
Data manipulation 9547 -
Writing score 18728 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX -

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 12:59 hr
Watching video 16:00 hr 17:17 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 102 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Edge 40
32:47 hr
Zenfone 10 +8%
35:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date May 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 30 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
    - The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 10 is definitely a better buy.

