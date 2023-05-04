Motorola Edge 40 vs Asus Zenfone 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
- Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1044 against 808 nits)
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 30W)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
- 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 694K)
- Shows 8% longer battery life (35:21 vs 32:47 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 11% higher pixel density (445 vs 402 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
69
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
58
94
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
59
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
88
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.92 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|445 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
803
Zenfone 10 +86%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3329
Zenfone 10 +55%
5149
|CPU
|-
|272112
|GPU
|-
|585095
|Memory
|-
|262797
|UX
|-
|174153
|Total score
|694025
|1298997
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4464
|-
|Web score
|14036
|-
|Video editing
|7874
|-
|Photo editing
|46273
|-
|Data manipulation
|9547
|-
|Writing score
|18728
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:21 hr
|Web browsing
|11:12 hr
|12:59 hr
|Watching video
|16:00 hr
|17:17 hr
|Gaming
|05:04 hr
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|102 hr
|104 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Yes, 30 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
- The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 10 is definitely a better buy.
