Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 23W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 45 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1058 and 828 points

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 and Google Pixel 7 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type POLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1097 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.43 mm (6.24 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 +2%
90.8%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2600 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40
828
Pixel 7 Pro +28%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40
2515
Pixel 7 Pro +27%
3196
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
797598
CPU - 213533
GPU - 317412
Memory - 110534
UX - 149583
Total score - 797598
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 40
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
6394
Max surface temperature - 44.9 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6394
PCMark 3.0
Edge 40
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
11509
Web score - 9113
Video editing - 6730
Photo editing - 18369
Data manipulation - 10812
Writing score - 16269
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 68 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:10 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
Edge 40
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 126°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 October 2022
Release date May 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40.

