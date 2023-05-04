Motorola Edge 40 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 23W)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 45 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Reverse charging feature
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1058 and 828 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
94
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
81
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
58
68
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
77*
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82*
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|-
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
828
Pixel 7 Pro +28%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2515
Pixel 7 Pro +27%
3196
|CPU
|-
|213533
|GPU
|-
|317412
|Memory
|-
|110534
|UX
|-
|149583
|Total score
|-
|797598
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|71%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6394
|Web score
|-
|9113
|Video editing
|-
|6730
|Photo editing
|-
|18369
|Data manipulation
|-
|10812
|Writing score
|-
|16269
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:10 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:48 hr
|Standby
|-
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|126°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|May 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40.
