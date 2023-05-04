Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 vs Pixel 8 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 40 vs Google Pixel 8

75 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40
VS
78 out of 100
Google Pixel 8
Motorola Edge 40
Google Pixel 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 24W)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1104K versus 757K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G3
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1504 and 1110 points

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 and Google Pixel 8 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Edge 40
75
Pixel 8
81*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Edge 40
75
Pixel 8
78*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40
vs
Pixel 8

Display

Type POLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.17 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% -
PWM 144 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40
1052 nits
Pixel 8
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.43 mm (6.24 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40
90.8%
Pixel 8
n/a

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 and Google Pixel 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Google Tensor G3
Max clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP9 -
GPU shading units 576 -
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Edge 40
1110
Pixel 8 +35%
1504
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40
3570
Pixel 8 +11%
3963
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Edge 40
757819
Pixel 8 +46%
1104362
CPU 206428 300992
GPU 219739 383422
Memory 150339 190193
UX 181233 225199
Total score 757819 1104362
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 40
4464
Pixel 8
n/a
Max surface temperature 49.6 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Graphics score 4464 -
PCMark 3.0
Edge 40
15765
Pixel 8
n/a
Web score 14950 -
Video editing 7874 -
Photo editing 46431 -
Data manipulation 9785 -
Writing score 18728 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 14
ROM My UX Stock Android
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 4485 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:56 hr -
Watching video 16:18 hr -
Gaming 04:43 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
Edge 40
33:31 hr
Pixel 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40
89.4 dB
Pixel 8
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 October 2023
Release date May 2023 October 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Not included
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
    - The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Edge 40 and OnePlus 11
2. Motorola Edge 40 and Vivo V27
3. Motorola Edge 40 and Google Pixel 7 Pro
4. Motorola Edge 40 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
5. Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
6. Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15
7. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 6
8. Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro
9. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a
10. Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский