Motorola Edge 40 vs Google Pixel 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 24W)
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1104K versus 757K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G3
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1504 and 1110 points
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|POLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.17 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|-
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.1%
|-
|PWM
|144 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Google Tensor G3
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP9
|-
|GPU shading units
|576
|-
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~979.2 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|206428
|300992
|GPU
|219739
|383422
|Memory
|150339
|190193
|UX
|181233
|225199
|Total score
|757819
|1104362
|Max surface temperature
|49.6 °C
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4464
|-
|Web score
|14950
|-
|Video editing
|7874
|-
|Photo editing
|46431
|-
|Data manipulation
|9785
|-
|Writing score
|18728
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 14
|ROM
|My UX
|Stock Android
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4485 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:36 hr
|Web browsing
|10:56 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:18 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:43 hr
|-
|Standby
|111 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|October 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|October 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Not included
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
- The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40.
