Motorola Edge 40 vs Infinix Zero 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
- Shows 13% longer battery life (33:31 vs 29:44 hours)
- Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1052 against 770 nits)
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (764K versus 660K)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 18 grams less
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1110 and 989 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|POLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|950 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.1%
|-
|PWM
|144 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Mali-G77 MP9
|GPU shading units
|576
|576
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~979.2 GFLOPS
|~979.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|214468
|146892
|GPU
|211997
|238899
|Memory
|156087
|128749
|UX
|179138
|140834
|Total score
|764792
|660641
|Max surface temperature
|49.6 °C
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4464
|-
|Web score
|14972
|-
|Video editing
|7876
|-
|Photo editing
|46515
|-
|Data manipulation
|9747
|-
|Writing score
|18773
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|XOS 13
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|0:51 hr
|Web browsing
|10:56 hr
|10:27 hr
|Watching video
|16:18 hr
|13:53 hr
|Gaming
|04:43 hr
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|90 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
- The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 40. It has a better display, performance, gaming, design, and sound.
