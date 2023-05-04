Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 vs Zero 30 – which one to choose?

75 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40
VS
71 out of 100
Infinix Zero 30
Motorola Edge 40
Infinix Zero 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (33:31 vs 29:44 hours)
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1052 against 770 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (764K versus 660K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1110 and 989 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 and Infinix Zero 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40
vs
Zero 30

Display

Type POLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 950 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% -
PWM 144 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40 +37%
1052 nits
Zero 30
770 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.43 mm (6.24 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 +1%
90.8%
Zero 30
90%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 and Infinix Zero 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP9 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units 576 576
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Edge 40 +12%
1110
Zero 30
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40 +14%
3570
Zero 30
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Edge 40 +16%
764792
Zero 30
660641
CPU 214468 146892
GPU 211997 238899
Memory 156087 128749
UX 179138 140834
Total score 764792 660641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 40
4464
Zero 30
n/a
Max surface temperature 49.6 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Graphics score 4464 -
PCMark 3.0
Edge 40
15792
Zero 30
n/a
Web score 14972 -
Video editing 7876 -
Photo editing 46515 -
Data manipulation 9747 -
Writing score 18773 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX XOS 13
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:56 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 16:18 hr 13:53 hr
Gaming 04:43 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 111 hr 90 hr
General battery life
Edge 40 +13%
33:31 hr
Zero 30
29:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40
89.4 dB
Zero 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2023 September 2023
Release date May 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
    - The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 40. It has a better display, performance, gaming, design, and sound.

