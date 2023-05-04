Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 40 vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

74 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40
80 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 40 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on May 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 31.5 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (125W versus 68W)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1282 and 828 points

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 30 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 40
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 720 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 40
n/a
Edge 30 Ultra
1050 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.43 mm (6.24 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 40 +1%
90.8%
Edge 30 Ultra
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 40 and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2600 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 40
828
Edge 30 Ultra +55%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 40
2515
Edge 30 Ultra +70%
4269
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 40
n/a
Edge 30 Ultra
1104321
CPU - 250683
GPU - 483779
Memory - 186120
UX - 180959
Total score - 1104321
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.2 °C
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5730
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 13720
Video editing - 8148
Photo editing - 30885
Data manipulation - 12766
Writing score - 18485
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM My UX -
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 68 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 15:48 hr
Gaming - 05:25 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
Edge 40
n/a
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution - 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS PureCel
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 40
n/a
Edge 30 Ultra
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2022
Release date May 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40.

