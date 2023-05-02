Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Motorola Edge Plus (2023) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 2, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2023)

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Motorola Edge Plus (2023) and Apple iPhone 11 Pro crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

