Motorola Edge S vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on January 26, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (856 against 556 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|85%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1961
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
667222
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
32:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|121°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
|~ 421 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge S. But if the display, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.
