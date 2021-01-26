Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on January 26, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.