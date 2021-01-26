Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge S vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge S vs Edge 20

Моторола Эдж С
VS
Моторола Эдж 20
Motorola Edge S
Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on January 26, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (663 against 612 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Edge S
76
Edge 20
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Edge S
100
Edge 20
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Edge S
85
Edge 20
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Edge S
71
Edge 20
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Edge S
89
Edge 20
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Edge S
82
Edge 20
83

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge S
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Edge S
612 nits
Edge 20 +8%
663 nits

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge S
84.1%
Edge 20 +6%
89%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge S and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge S
n/a
Edge 20
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge S
n/a
Edge 20
2575
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge S
n/a
Edge 20
535083
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Edge S
n/a
Edge 20
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Edge S
n/a
Edge 20
17:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Edge S
n/a
Edge 20
28:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 121° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.3
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 July 2021
Release date February 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Edge S and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Motorola Edge S and Xiaomi Poco F3
3. Motorola Edge S and OnePlus 9R
4. Motorola Edge S and Oppo Realme X7
5. Motorola Edge S and Xiaomi Redmi K40
6. Motorola Edge 20 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Motorola Edge 20 and Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
8. Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Moto G100

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish