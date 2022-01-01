Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge S vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on January 26, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (594 against 497 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 60 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Edge S
74
Edge 30
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Edge S
77
Edge 30
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Edge S
84
Edge 30
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Edge S
69
Edge 30
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Edge S
88
Edge 30
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Edge S
75
Edge 30
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge S
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Edge S +20%
594 nits
Edge 30
497 nits

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge S
84.1%
Edge 30 +2%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge S and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge S
n/a
Edge 30
822
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge S
n/a
Edge 30
2347
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge S
653495
Edge 30
n/a
CPU 178605 -
GPU 229194 -
Memory 112927 -
UX 133633 -
Total score 653495 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge S
4314
Edge 30
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4314 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13649 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 121° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 April 2022
Release date February 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

