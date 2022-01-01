Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge X30 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge X30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (941K versus 800K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (1056 against 502 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1746 and 1204 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge X30
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Edge X30
502 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +110%
1056 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge X30 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge X30
1204
iPhone 13 Pro Max +45%
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge X30
3566
iPhone 13 Pro Max +32%
4724
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge X30 +18%
941783
iPhone 13 Pro Max
800250
CPU 206492 213823
GPU 418380 317561
Memory 146572 126792
UX 170155 136444
Total score 941783 800250
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9552
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MYUI 3.0 15.4
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 68 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:55 hr
Watching video - 20:14 hr
Gaming - 07:42 hr
Standby - 140 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge X30.

