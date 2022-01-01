Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.