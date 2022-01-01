Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola G Pure (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on October 7, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.