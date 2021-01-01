Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.