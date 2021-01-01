Motorola Moto G 5G vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Shows 72% longer battery life (131 vs 76 hours)
- Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 652 and 551 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (802 against 479 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 13% higher pixel density (443 vs 393 PPI)
- Weighs 69 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (153rd and 195th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|16 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (36% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|2:11 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G 5G. But if the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1