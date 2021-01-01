Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G 5G vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 72% longer battery life (131 vs 76 hours)
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 652 and 551 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (802 against 479 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 13% higher pixel density (443 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 69 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G 5G
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Moto G 5G
479 nits
Pixel 4a +67%
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G 5G +3%
85.7%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G 5G and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G 5G +18%
652
Pixel 4a
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G 5G +19%
1947
Pixel 4a
1638
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G 5G +7%
287042
Pixel 4a
267324
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (153rd and 195th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (36% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:11 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G 5G +51%
17:37 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G 5G +59%
19:35 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G 5G +92%
43:20 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G 5G
81.8 dB
Pixel 4a +5%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 August 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G 5G. But if the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

