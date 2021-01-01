Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.