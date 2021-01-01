Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G 5G vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G 5G vs Huawei Honor 8A

Моторола Мото G 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Motorola Moto G 5G
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 106K)
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (393 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (540 against 476 nits)
  • Weighs 62 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G 5G
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G 5G
476 nits
Honor 8A +13%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G 5G +8%
85.7%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G 5G and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G 5G +275%
657
Honor 8A
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G 5G +120%
1973
Honor 8A
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G 5G
n/a
Honor 8A
85058
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G 5G +190%
309673
Honor 8A
106625

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM - EMUI 9
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 20 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (36% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:11 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G 5G
19:35 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB
Honor 8A +8%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 January 2019
Release date December 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G 5G is definitely a better buy.

