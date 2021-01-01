Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.