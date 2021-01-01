Motorola Moto G 5G vs Huawei P40 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Shows 8% longer battery life (131 vs 121 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 648 and 573 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|83.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|976:1
Design and build
|Height
|166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (36% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:11 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|February 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
|~ 275 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.
