Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (131 vs 121 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 648 and 573 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G 5G
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 393 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G 5G
484 nits
P40 Lite +5%
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G 5G +3%
85.7%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G 5G and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G 5G +13%
648
P40 Lite
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G 5G +8%
1978
P40 Lite
1834
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G 5G
311933
P40 Lite +2%
318961

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM - EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 20 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (36% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:11 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
P40 Lite +4%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G 5G +24%
19:35 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G 5G +30%
43:20 hr
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 February 2020
Release date December 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

