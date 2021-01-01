Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G 5G vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G 5G vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Моторола Мото G 5G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Motorola Moto G 5G
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 5, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (476 against 416 nits)
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 646 and 435 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G 5G
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G 5G +14%
476 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G 5G +1%
85.7%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G 5G and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G 5G +49%
646
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G 5G +72%
1945
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G 5G
306295
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM - XOS 7.6
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (36% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:11 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G 5G
19:35 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB
Note 10 Pro +3%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 May 2021
Release date December 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G 5G. But if the display, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

