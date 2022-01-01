Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Play (2021) vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Play (2021) vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Моторола Мото G Play (2021)
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Play (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 15.2% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 159K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Play (2021)
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.6% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.6 mm (6.56 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Play (2021) and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 1800 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Play (2021)
159141
iPhone SE (2022) +358%
728781
CPU - 197658
GPU - 298378
Memory - 105062
UX - 128775
Total score 159141 728781
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 5683 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2022
Release date January 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
2. Motorola Moto G10 and Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
3. Motorola Moto G10 Power and Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
4. Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
5. Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
6. Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
7. Apple iPhone 13 mini and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
8. Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone SE (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish