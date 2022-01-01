Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Play (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.