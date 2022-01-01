Motorola Moto G Play (2021) vs Google Pixel 3a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Play (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
- 64% higher pixel density (441 vs 269 PPI)
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 159K)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Dragontrail
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.6%
|75%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|166.6 mm (6.56 inches)
|151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 615
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~350 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3a +40%
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1228
Pixel 3a +13%
1391
|CPU
|-
|67159
|GPU
|-
|47156
|Memory
|-
|42864
|UX
|-
|59518
|Total score
|159141
|216423
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|241
|665
|PCMark 3.0 score
|5683
|7275
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|11
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|May 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.9 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 3a. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Play (2021).
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1