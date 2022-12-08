Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Play (2023) vs Moto G Play (2021) – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Play (2023) vs Moto G Play (2021)

Моторола Мото G Play (2023)
VS
Моторола Мото G Play (2021)
Motorola Moto G Play (2023)
Motorola Moto G Play (2021)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Play (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on December 8, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Play (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Play (2023)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 123K)
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 254 and 183 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Play (2023)
vs
Moto G Play (2021)

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.7% 80.6%

Design and build

Height 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) 166.6 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Play (2023) and Motorola Moto G Play (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 5698
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 January 2021
Release date December 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Play (2023). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Play (2021).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G Play (2023) or Samsung Galaxy A13
2. Motorola Moto G Play (2023) or Samsung Galaxy A03s
3. Motorola Moto G Play (2023) or Motorola G Pure
4. Motorola Moto G Play (2023) or Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
5. Motorola Moto G Play (2023) or Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
6. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) or Samsung Galaxy A03s
7. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) or Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
8. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) or Motorola G Pure
9. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) or Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish