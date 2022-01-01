Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G Power (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.