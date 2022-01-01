Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G Power (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.