Motorola Moto G Power (2021) vs G Pure
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G Power (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 97K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 318 and 144 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 18.5 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|80.6%
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206.5 gramm (7.28 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G Power (2021) +121%
318
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G Power (2021) +109%
1366
653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Power (2021) +114%
208988
97833
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, TurboPower
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Power (2021) is definitely a better buy.
