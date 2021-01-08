Motorola Moto G Power (2021) vs G Pure VS Motorola Moto G Power (2021) Motorola G Pure Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G Power (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2021) 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 97K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Supports 15W fast charging

Has 2 SIM card slots

2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 318 and 144 points Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 10-months newer

Weighs 18.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 266 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 80.6%

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 206.5 gramm (7.28 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gray Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Moto G Power (2021) +4% 83.8% G Pure 80.6%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G Power (2021) and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G Power (2021) +121% 318 G Pure 144 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G Power (2021) +109% 1366 G Pure 653 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G Power (2021) +114% 208988 G Pure 97833

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM - Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, TurboPower No Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date January 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Power (2021) is definitely a better buy.